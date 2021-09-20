Malaga exports rise to a record high despite the pandemic

Malaga exports have risen to a record high despite the pandemic.

The province of Malaga is the Andalucian economic powerhouse, but surprisingly it is not among the most exporting of provinces in the region. In fact, in the rankings, it occupies sixth-place, with 7% of the total sales, with only Granada and Jaén below it, however, Malaga exports are holding up to the pandemic very well.

A new foreign trade report reveals that in early2020 – when the economic downturn took effect – Malaga actually surpassed the 2019 record, placing the export turnover at 2,287 million euros, 1.93% more than the previous year.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This year, 2021, it looks like things are going the same way, as between January and July, the province has exported goods to the value of 1,391 million, a record for this time of the year and 5% more than the previous year, according to data from the monthly foreign trade report published by the Ministry of Industry Commerce and Tourism and Extenda- the foreign promotion agency of the Junta de Andalucía.

Malaga is therefore on the way to breaking a new export record in 2021, surpassing 2020 figures. Meanwhile, the Andalucian region as a whole reached 19,701 million euros in sales between January and July and is finally above the level of 2019, the last pre-crisis year.

However, the regional export growth in the first seven months of the year (+ 18.23% compared to the drop of 14.99% last year) is not quite enough to reach the 2018 total of 19,738 million, which marked an absolute record for the period of January to July.

Consumer goods

The third most powerful section within Malaga, after food, fruit, and capital goods, is that of consumer manufacturers, here it stands out above all textiles and clothing, with 102.3 million euros in sales between January and July 2021.

Spain as a country exports annually €186 billion euros worth of goods to other countries and that figure continues to grow.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.