Latest News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

Rest easy TORREVIEJA’S Beaches department is restoring raised decking installed on rock-strewn coves where beachgoers can sit or sunbathe comfortably. This is their first upkeep since the platforms were installed 15 years ago and once work is completed at La Zorra, municipal workers will continue at the Los Trabajos cove.

Tracked down THE Policia Nacional’s Elche-based Specialised and Violent Crime unit (UDEV) was asked to trace a 62-year-old Hungarian, wanted for allegedly embezzling €5 million in a tax scam. Believed to be staying between Torrevieja and Santa Pola, he was located in Guardamar and subsequently transferred to Madrid, awaiting extradition.

Mild tremors Since the beginning of August, Alicante province’s inland and coastal areas in Alicante province have experienced a mild earthquake every two days, many of which went unnoticed by the local population. Seismic movement here is inevitable, experts explained, owing to contact between the European and African tectonic plates.

New school VICTOR GARCIA, the Generalitat’s director general for Schools Infrastructure, recently visited Santa Pola following the town hall’s request for solutions to structural problems at three local schools. Garcia also announced that the contract to build another school in Gran Alacant would be put out to tender in October.

AVE request ORIHUELA city hall asked Spain’s rail operator RENFE for a more flexible timetable and extra AVE high speed trains linking the municipality with Madrid. The service, which was inaugurated earlier this yea, was used by 10,341 passengers in July and August alone, Tourism councillor Mariola Rocamora pointed out.

Face-to-face THE 14,000 students who are enrolled at one of Elche’s Miguel Hernandez University’s five Alicante province campuses returned to in-person classes on September 20. This will be the first time in 18 months that they will not have to alternate face-to-face teaching with Zoom lectures and tutorials.