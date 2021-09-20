It’s a gas

A FILLING station for compressed natural gas is to be built in Elche’s Vallongas district.

The €680,000 cost will be met by UTE Elche, recently awarded the city’s street-cleaning contract, and the filling station will provide fuel for the fleet of 75 new rubbish-collection and road-sweeping vehicles.

These will be introduced between the end of this year and early 2022, municipal sources revealed.

Hector Diez, Elche councillor responsible for Street Cleaning, defended the choice of compressed natural gas.

“It’s cleaner than diesel or liquified petroleum gas (LPG) and is less polluting,” Diez said.

It was also 40 per cent cheaper than conventional fuels and its use would considerably reduce noise levels, as the new vehicles make as little noise as electric lorries, he added.

Work on the new filling station should take two-and-a-half months to complete and it is expected to be in use by January.