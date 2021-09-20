It’s a gas

It’s a gas
GAS-POWERED: Elche’s street-cleaning and rubbish collection vehicles will be gas-powered Photo credit: Elche city hall

A FILLING station for compressed natural gas is to be built in Elche’s Vallongas district.

The €680,000 cost will be met by UTE Elche, recently awarded the city’s street-cleaning contract, and the filling station will provide fuel for the fleet of 75 new rubbish-collection and road-sweeping vehicles.

These will be introduced between the end of this year and early 2022, municipal sources revealed.

Hector Diez, Elche councillor responsible for Street Cleaning, defended the choice of compressed natural gas.

“It’s cleaner than diesel or liquified petroleum gas (LPG) and is less polluting,” Diez said.

It was also 40 per cent cheaper than conventional fuels and its use would considerably reduce noise levels, as the new vehicles make as little noise as electric lorries, he added.


Work on the new filling station should take two-and-a-half months to complete and it is expected to be in use by January.

Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

