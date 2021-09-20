Spain received five million passengers from international airports in August with the number of Brits increasing.

The increase is 172 per cent compared to the same month in 2020. The figure already represents almost half (48.6 per cent) of the arrivals in a August record as was that of 2019, according to the data released today by Turespana.

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, said the data is “positive because it confirms that the trend of gradual recovery of international travellers that began last March is consolidating.”

“The advance of the vaccination of the population together with the instruments launched to reinforce Spain as a safe destination such as the Covid-EU digital certificate, have allowed more than five million international air passengers to come to Spain. The decision of the British Government to make its regulations for travel more flexible as of October 4 is a step in the right direction that will help increase mobility with our main source market. Spain is open to residents of the United Kingdom who have been vaccinated with a full regimen or who travel with a negative PCR,” he added.

Passenger arrivals from British airports have tripled with respect to the same month of 2020 (+ 212.6 per cent) and reached 821,853 holidaymakers in August with the Balearic Islands being the most popular destination.

