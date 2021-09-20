Impatience over IMSERSO delays

STILL WAITING: IMSERSO arrivals unlikely in October Photo credit: Ezarate

ALICANTE province hoteliers are concerned at an inevitable late start for IMSERSO’s subsidised holidays for pensioners.

The central government’s delay in awarding contracts to the travel firms that organise the holidays confirms fears that the first IMSERSO tourists will not be arriving in October as would happen in a normal year.

“This will leave a gaping hole of more than €6.6 million a month from October onwards, jeopardising the jobs of around 5,000 people,” warned the Valencian Community’s hoteliers’ association, Hosbec.

Sixty-five Alicante province hotels depend on IMSERSO during the winter months and, without clients, many could close.

The association’s secretary general Nuria Montes calculated that the IMSERSO breaks will begin at least a month later than usual.

“It could be even longer if one of the three companies that are bidding for the government contracts questions the conditions,” Montes said.


Should this occur, it would not be for the first time.

In 2015, the contracts were awarded in July but one of the companies lodged an appeal, holding up the programme for so long that the first IMSERO tourists did not arrive until January 2016.


