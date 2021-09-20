Guardia Civil arrests former Doctor Noelia de Mingo for stabbing two women in Madrid. Noelia was previously convicted of killing three people at the Jimenez Diaz Foundation in Madrid in 2003.

Noelia de Mingo had worked as a doctor at the Jimenez Diaz Foundation in Madrid. In 2003 she suffered from a psychotic break and killed three people. The former Doctor was arrested this morning, Monday, September 20, for assaulting two women with a knife in Madrid’s El Molar. This is the town where the former Doctor had been living since she had been released from psychiatric care. She had spent time in a psychiatric hospital but was later released.

According to La Vanguardia, sources close to the investigation have confirmed that the shocking attack took place mid-morning on Monday. Noelia first headed into a supermarket on Avenida de España in El Molar. Once there she stabbed one of the cashiers then managed to escape in the confusion.

Noelia then headed to a nearby pharmacy where she attacked another woman with a knife that she was carrying. The former Doctor is now being held by the Guardia civil at their command post in El Molar.

Emergency services quickly rushed to the scene of the stabbings and the injured women were stabilised before being evacuated by SUMA.

According to the emergency services the first victim is 46 years old. The first victim is said to be in a serious condition after being wounded. The woman was transferred by helicopter to the Hospital 12 de Octubre.

The second victim was taken to La Paz.

