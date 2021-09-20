First Time to Shine event at Golf Torrequebrada in Benalmadena on Sunday September 26 organised by the Gentlemen Driving Club.

This is a car show and popular contest for petrol heads and those who love cars, where the guests are the judges and they will be invited to walk around the outdoor showroom and enjoy hyper cars, vintage classics, and sports cars in the beautiful setting of the golf course.

After enjoying the selection of great motors, you can cast your vote for best in each category and best in show then enjoy a great lunch at the Clubhouse as lunch with drinks included costs €40 per person.

The event starts at 11am and the Concourse cars will be on display for guests to enjoy.

Voting starts at 11.30am with three categories: Hypercars, classic cars (pre-1980), and sports cars with the winners announced at 1pm and lunch will be served at 1.30pm.

To take part either with your car or as a guest, register at the organisation website which is https://www.gentlemendriving.com

