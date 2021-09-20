European Union earmarks extra €119.5 million for human rights

The European Union has announced five actions worth €119.5 million to boost European support to democracy and human rights around the world in 2021.

Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen said, “Sustainable development and equal opportunities depend on democracy: strong democratic institutions, social inclusion and participatory societies. With these €119.5 million, we renew our commitment to global democracy.

“I am also proud that the EU will continue to support the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and to help empower local civil society organisations, democracy activists and human rights defenders, youth and women, around the world,” she added on September 20.

The measures will ensure European Union support to civil society organisations, democracy activists and human rights defenders in 116 countries, with particular attention paid to women and youth.

The funds will contribute to implementing the EU Human Rights and Democracy Action Plan 2020-2024, and country plans under the EU Gender Action Plan III. They will also provide relief to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UN OHCHR).

