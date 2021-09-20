EU environment commissioner on wide ranging visit to Spain

Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevičius is travelling to Spain to discuss fisheries with a number of interlocutors from Galicia and the Mediterranean coast.

The Commissioner will meet representatives of the Spanish and regional governments including Luis Planas, Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Food; Rosa Quintana Carballo, Minister of the Sea of the region of Galicia; Mireia Molle Herrera, Minister for Agriculture, Rural Development, Climate Emergency and Ecological Transition of the region of Murcia; and Hugo Moran Fernandez, State Secretary for the Environment.

In addition, he is going on a number of visits with the European Fisheries Control Agency (EFCA) in Vigo and the nature reserve Cies Islands, as well as visits to textiles companies, and continuing tomorrow to the South with the Mar Menor and the Marine Reserve of Fishing Interest of Tabarca and the fisheries port of Santa Pola.

Commissioner Sinkevičius will meet representatives from non-governmental organisations, the Spanish fishing industry and fishermen associations, as well as representatives of the marine sector’s main scientific institutions.

