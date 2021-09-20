Electromobility in Spain is below the European average

ELECTROMOBILITY in Spain is reported by the Association of Spanish Automobile Manufacturers, to be well below the current European average

A recent report by Anfac, the Association of Spanish Automobile Manufacturers, shows that electromobility continues to be a pending issue in Spain, although the figures and data have been improving by leaps and bounds in recent years and months, and all aspects related to mobility with reduced emissions have improved, with the overall index increasing by 2.3 points, reaching 23.1.

Even with this slight index increase, it is still not comparable to the European average, which stands at 28.5 at the time of writing, and in fact, in this second quarter, electromobility had decreased in Spain says Anfac.

The barometer used by Anfac takes into account the different aspects that influence when, and to what extent, electric mobility achieves acceptance, or has managed to land in a relevant and effective way in a country, and one of those factors that determine this index is the sale of low-emission vehicles.

During this last quarter, the marker related to the sale of electrified vehicles in the Spanish market has reportedly grown to 37.8 points, but the European average exceeds 84 points, a figure that leaves Spain far behind other territories.


The installation of charging points is another influential factor that places Spain far behind the European average, with parameter recording the installation of 11,847 charging points nationally, of which, 86 per cent are related only to slow charging stations.

This expansion of the electric car recharging infrastructure is something that is obviously very urgent, which ultimately is one of the biggest obstacles to the purchase of this type of vehicle, as reported by 20minutos.es.

