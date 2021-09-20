Elche police arrest two suspected distributors of ‘pink cocaine’ designer drug

ELCHE National Police have arrested two people suspected of distributing the ‘pink cocaine’ designer drug



National Police officers in the Alicante municipality of Elche have arrested a man and a woman aged 29 and 30 respectively, for crimes related to drug trafficking and the illegal possession of weapons, with both detaines allegedly involved in the distribution of, among other substances, a new designer drug called ‘Tusi’ or ‘pink cocaine’, which is potentially more dangerous due to the high level of addiction it generates, and whose total amount seized had a value of around €30,000 on the black market.

After months of investigation, and multiple discreet surveillance operations carried out on the suspects, the police officers found out that this man, along with his wife, was allegedly engaged in the sale and distribution of cocaine, marijuana, and what is known as “pink cocaine”, and subsequently arrested them in their vehicle.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A meticulous inspection of the car uncovered a stash of €4,500 in cash, hidden in the car stereo compartment, presumably from the illicit traffic of narcotic substances, and a subsequent search was conducted, with the relevant judicial authorisation, on two houses located in the Alicante towns of Bigastro and Catral.

One of these homes had a complex security system installed, with cameras surveilling the whole perimeter, but once inside, they found a large-scale marijuana plantation, with the entire facility illegally hooked up to the electricity supply.

During a search of the other house, officers located and confiscated 300g of ‘pink cocaine’, seven grams of cocaine, 2 pistols of 9mm parabellum, with 148 cartridges, a brass knuckleduster, a ‘taser’, a large pocket knife, a compressed air shotgun, various tools related to the weighing and cutting of narcotic substances, and €1,200 in cash.

The two detainees, of Spanish nationality, were placed at the disposal of the Duty Court of the city of Orihuela, which has ordered the imprisonment of one of them, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.