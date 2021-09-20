Ant and Dec’s Street Car Showdown axed by the BBC before an episode

Ant and Dec’s Street Car Showdown show has been axed by the BBC before an episode has been filmed.

Ant and Dec’s Street Car Showdown show was fully expected to propel the ever-popular duo into another sphere of TV, giving the Geordie ‘likely lads’ something of a BBC homecoming.

However, it is now understood that the pair’s motoring programme, Street Car Showdown, will not be getting turned into a full series after only the pilot was created. The joint venture between the Britain’s Got Talent hosts’ company Mitre Television and Studio Lambert was lined up to be aired on BBC2.

The show worked by challenging two teams of competing contestants to transform second-hand vehicles into racing cars in just ten days and using only a small budget.

“This was a bit of a passion project for Ant and Dec as they’d had an interest in ‘car modders’ since they were youngsters. As backers of the show, they would also have been returning to the Beeb, more than 30 years after they appeared on BBC1’s Byker Grove and met one another.

“They couldn’t actually appear on the show due to their contractual obligations with ITV, but they were the show’s creative consultants. But after a pilot was made in 2019 — just after the project was announced — a decision was taken not to progress it into a full series,” said a TV insider.

