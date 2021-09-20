Andalucian leaders meet this week to discuss further lowering of Covid restrictions

Andalucian leaders will meet this week to discuss a further lowering of Covid restrictions in the region.

The Andalucian government is set to meet this week with the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System to discuss a further reduction of Covid restrictions. Lower incidence rates and good progress on the vaccination front is said to be promoting this next step to normality.

On Sunday, September 19, data from the Andalucian Institute of Statistics and Cartography, reported a total of 359 municipalities that have not registered cases of coronavirus in the last two weeks. Granada leads this statistic with 93 areas free of any contagions.

Representatives on the committee, such as Jesús Aguirre and Elías Bendodo, have recently made it clear that the possibility of a further relaxation of restrictions is on the table.

The incidence rate now is 79.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the last 14 days, while Granada is below the average with 71.2. The President of Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, said a few days ago that, according to experts, “the fifth wave is practically gone.”

A request has been made to the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System if the step could be taken to expand to 80% the maximum capacity allowed in football stadiums which currently can only accommodate 60% of their capacity.



The Andalucian Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre, warned, however, that the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, was not very receptive to this proposal.

The most notable recent advance in the lowering of restrictions was when the Andalucian government took the decision to maximize the capacity in concerts, theatres, cinemas and auditoriums of populations in Alert Level 1.

The last politician in the community to suggest the option of further easing the restrictions has been Elías Bendodo, who this weekend pointed out that overcoming the fifth wave “will allow us to continue making decisions, progressively, going down step by step.”

