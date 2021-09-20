Alicante fights climate change. Alicante have joined in with the Global Goals Jam initiative. The project has seen 80 capitals from around the world work to find solutions to climate change through the use of new technologies.

The winning proposal from the weekend’s activities was a “water escape room”. The event was part of the ‘Alicante GovTech Week’, which was organised by the Alicante City Council and Aguas Municipalizadas de Alicante.

Over the space of two weekends teams had to come together to devise innovative digital solutions for sustainable urban development.

Mari Carmen de España, the councillor for Employment and Development and head of the Local Development Agency of Alicante City Council commented that: “this initiative is promoted by the Local Development Agency, within the municipal digital strategy ‘Alicante Futura’ to turn our city into the Mediterranean capital of the technology industry, digital entrepreneurship and the new urban economy”.

General manager of Aguas de Alicante, Javier Diez, emphasised “Aguas de Alicante’s commitment to promoting the digital and technological development of the city by leading innovative projects that will contribute to the promotion of ‘Alicante Futura’ and the development of solutions that facilitate life in the city in compliance with the ‘Alicante 2030 Urban Agenda’ and the development of the UN’s sustainable development goals”.

According to the council: “During this weekend at the Museo de Aguas de Alicante, teams made up of designers, creators, committed individuals and organisations, came up with concrete proposals that can be implemented in the short term, with the aim of turning around the climate change that is so worrying the whole world. They worked hand in hand with companies such as SVEA Solar, Actiu and Aguas de Alicante.”

The winning proposal hopes to teach teenagers responsible water consumption by creating a “water escape room”.

