Air Malta to resume services to Madrid and London next year

Air Malta will resume flights to London Gatwick and Madrid next year. London Gatwick airport will have a daily service and Madrid will have flights three times per week.

Flights to both destinations will start from the March 27, 2022, and are part of a total of over 250 flights per week to 20 destinations which also includes 15 services per week to London Heathrow that Air Malta will operate to in summer 2022.

“We are working hard on an ambitious flight schedule that demonstrates our strong belief that travel and tourism will bounce back next year,” said Air Malta’s Executive Chairman, David G Curmi.

“Our plans are to effectively double our capacity which we will operate during this forthcoming Winter period. It is a strong commitment by Air Malta towards the travelling public and the industry. Our focus will remain on our core European markets,” he said.

Roy Kinnear, Air Malta’s Chief Commercial Officer added, “We have started to see signs of recovery across our European markets, obviously with some regions responding faster than others. We are glad to announce our intention to resume services to London Gatwick, Madrid and Moscow, three routes which we had to unfortunately temporarily suspend last year.

“Over the last months we have worked hard to put in place a stronger sales and distribution strategy, signing agreements with key sales representatives in various markets and revamping our website and booking engine. I am positively optimistic that these changes, together with strong demand for travel next year, will support us to have a great 2022.”

