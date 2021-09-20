Age Concern Marbella and San Pedro hosted their first summer lunch

AGE CONCERN Marbella and San Pedro hosted their first hosted their first summer lunch (after many months of little social activity), at La Campana restaurant in Nueva Andalucia on Thursday September 16.

The restaurant was completely full with supporters and clients of the charity as they welcomed new Chairman Carol Woolnoth who has recently taken over from Tom Burns, although she has been involved with this branch since its inception.

Although normally, these lunches are fundraisers for the charity itself, the organisers decided that they should take note of the massive sacrifice made by firefighters when tackling the Sierra Bermeja blaze.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



An auction, conducted by James Kyall who has spent his life involved in the world of art and antiques saw €120 raised which will be passed to an appropriate fire fighters fund shortly.

There was a highly successful raffle and as some of the items were donated by Marbella Animal charity Triple A, they will receive a €50 donation whilst the remaining balance of €495 raised from tickets for the lunch as well as the raffle will go to the coffers of Age Concern for its ongoing work.

Thank you for reading ‘Age Concern Marbella and San Pedro hosted their first hosted their first summer lunch’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.