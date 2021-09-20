AEMET activates a yellow storm warning for the Valencian Community

AEMET has issued the Valencian Community with a yellow warning for storms and heavy rain this week

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, has announced that after just two days of sunshine in the Valencian Community after the heavy rains of Friday, September 17, another abrupt change is about to take place in the weather, and it forecasts showers and storms for the next few days, that could be locally strong in several areas, especially in Alicante province.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The forecast for Monday, September 20, already features cloudy or covered skies, with showers and storms in interior areas in the afternoon, that will move to the southern third of the region later in the afternoon, where they can be locally strong.

Temperatures will continue to drop slightly or could remain unchanged, but in the north of Castellon, the northwest wind will blow moderately, while the Alicante coast will experience a moderate east and northeast wind, and in the rest, a loose variable.