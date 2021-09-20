AEMET activates a yellow storm warning for the Valencian Community

AEMET has issued the Valencian Community with a yellow warning for storms and heavy rain this week
AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, has announced that after just two days of sunshine in the Valencian Community after the heavy rains of Friday, September 17, another abrupt change is about to take place in the weather, and it forecasts showers and storms for the next few days, that could be locally strong in several areas, especially in Alicante province.
The forecast for Monday, September 20, already features cloudy or covered skies, with showers and storms in interior areas in the afternoon, that will move to the southern third of the region later in the afternoon, where they can be locally strong.
Temperatures will continue to drop slightly or could remain unchanged, but in the north of Castellon, the northwest wind will blow moderately, while the Alicante coast will experience a moderate east and northeast wind, and in the rest, a loose variable.
Rainfall can reach 20 litres/m² in an hour, warns AEMET, also forecasting storms in Alicante and Valencia, for which it has issued a warning bulletin of adverse meteorological phenomena at a yellow level, with rain and storms.
On Tuesday, September 21, the forecast gets even more complicated. The sky will be cloudy or covered with precipitation, and there will be storms in the early hours of the morning, with the probability that they will be locally strong in Alicante.
During the afternoon, instability will decrease, but weaker showers are not ruled out in coastal areas, and while Aemet maintains the yellow level warning for rain and storms in Alicante during the early morning, temperatures will continue to decline.
Wednesday, September 22 should see cloudy intervals, with the probability of rainfall in the region during the daytime, seeing minimum temperatures slightly rising or unchanged, and highs without significant changes, while the Alicante coast will experience moderate east and northeast wind, with the rest probably receiving a weak variable, with the eastern component predominant.
For Thursday, September 23, the forecast of cloudy intervals with a probability of precipitation remains, moving towards clear skies at the end of the day, as reported by lasprovincias.es.
19/09 09:42 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en C. Valenciana. Activos MAÑANA. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 09:42 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/CJXqTmxnKX https://t.co/x4bPXwmVSN
— AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) September 19, 2021
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.