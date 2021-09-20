A different kind of farming

TWO men were arrested in Crevillent for fraudulently obtaining electricity with an illegal connection.

Guardia Civil officers investigating excessive energy consumption in the rural area expected to find a marihuana farm. What they discovered on locating the property was, as expected a farm, but this was an installation set up for mining cryptocurrency.

The eight computers that were used for the mining consumed extremely large amounts of energy, as did the air-conditioning equipment that is needed to prevent them from overheating.

The cryptocurrency farm was using as much as a fully operative-industrial plant, Guardia Civil sources explained afterwards. Unlike the mining, which is not illegal, the illicit hook-up was an criminal offence, they said.

The investigators also pointed out that cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are habitually used as payment for cyber crime and money-laundering.

The two arrested men, both Spanish and aged 30 and 53, were brought before the judge and released after being charged with defrauding electricity worth €24,600.