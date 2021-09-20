A different kind of farming

CRYTOCURRENCY FARM: Required enormous amounts of electricity Photo credit: Guardia Civil

TWO men were arrested in Crevillent for fraudulently obtaining electricity with an illegal connection.

Guardia Civil officers investigating excessive energy consumption in the rural area expected to find a marihuana farm.  What they discovered on locating the property was, as expected a farm, but this was an installation set up for mining cryptocurrency.

The eight computers that were used for the mining consumed extremely large amounts of energy, as did the air-conditioning equipment that is needed to prevent them from overheating.

The cryptocurrency farm was using as much as a fully operative-industrial plant, Guardia Civil sources explained afterwards. Unlike the mining, which is not illegal, the illicit hook-up was an criminal offence, they said.

The investigators also pointed out that cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are habitually used as payment for cyber crime and money-laundering.

The two arrested men, both Spanish and aged 30 and 53, were brought before the judge and released after being charged with defrauding electricity worth €24,600.


