Washing machine shock leaves one dad feeling blessed

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Washing machine shock leaves one dad feeling blessed
Washing machine shock leaves one dad feeling blessed Credit: Facebook

Washing machine shock leaves one dad feeling blessed. One new dad needed to support his family and set out to buy a washing machine and a dryer too. The seller had been asking for 500 dollars, but this was more than a new dad could afford.

New dad Chris told the buyer that he had just had a new child, and asked if the seller could give him a discount on the washer and the dryer. He hoped to only pay 400 dollars.

Chris said: “I just went to buy a Samsung washer and dryer from a guy and he was asking $500 I told him I just had a kid and if he could take $400 l’d be really grateful.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The buyer kindly agreed to the new dad’s request and Chris headed off home with a new washer and a dryer for only 400 dollars. But Chris was in for a surprise when he got home, and hooked up the new kit.

Chris got the washing machine and dryer working as soon as possible but was soon in for a shock.

Chris explained what he discovered when he opened up the lint filter.


Chris said: “I got home hooked everything up and everything worked great, opened up the dryer to check the lint filter and I was shocked my $400 was sitting in there.

“I got a message from him saying “check the dryer, a gift for the new baby.”

“Man words cannot describe how grateful I am right now. I feel so blessed right now I felt I had to share, big shout out to the man David! Thank you so much!”


The new dad has been left feeling extremely grateful and this heart-warming story shows that kindness is still alive and well in the world.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

 

Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here