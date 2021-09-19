Washing machine shock leaves one dad feeling blessed. One new dad needed to support his family and set out to buy a washing machine and a dryer too. The seller had been asking for 500 dollars, but this was more than a new dad could afford.

New dad Chris told the buyer that he had just had a new child, and asked if the seller could give him a discount on the washer and the dryer. He hoped to only pay 400 dollars.

Chris said: “I just went to buy a Samsung washer and dryer from a guy and he was asking $500 I told him I just had a kid and if he could take $400 l’d be really grateful.”

The buyer kindly agreed to the new dad’s request and Chris headed off home with a new washer and a dryer for only 400 dollars. But Chris was in for a surprise when he got home, and hooked up the new kit.

Chris got the washing machine and dryer working as soon as possible but was soon in for a shock.

Chris explained what he discovered when he opened up the lint filter.

Chris said: “I got home hooked everything up and everything worked great, opened up the dryer to check the lint filter and I was shocked my $400 was sitting in there.

“I got a message from him saying “check the dryer, a gift for the new baby.”

“Man words cannot describe how grateful I am right now. I feel so blessed right now I felt I had to share, big shout out to the man David! Thank you so much!”

The new dad has been left feeling extremely grateful and this heart-warming story shows that kindness is still alive and well in the world.

