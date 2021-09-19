Wanted Italian man arrested in Barcelona

POLICE in Barcelona have arrested an Italian man suspected of belonging to the mafia.

Officers from the Guardia Civil arrested the 42-year-old who had been wanted by the Italian authorities since 2017 in Barcelona.

The man had been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for organised crime after being part of the mafia in Italy.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Guardia Civil discovered that the man had been living in Spain for more than three years to evade justice in Italy.

Their investigations revealed that the suspect had been living in the centre of Barcelona, where he used security to avoid being caught by the police.

The detainee was approached by officers of Guardia Civil in Barcelona near the Plaza de la Universidad in the same city, when he was leaving his home.

The operation was carried out by agents of the Judicial Police of the Guardia Civil of the Zone of Catalonia together with the Escape Team of Justice of the Central Operational Unit.

The arrest the result of the Guardia Civil working with the Italian authorities to arrest wanted criminals living in Spain.

Their operation has seen several other members of Italian organised crime gangs arrested by police, including one man in Malaga earlier this year.

According to reports, Spain is a popular choice for Italian fugitives escaping from the authorities in the country, with officers working together with Italian police to arrest further criminals abroad.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.