UK gobbles up Almeria exports

UK gobbles up Almeria and Andalucia exports in record-breaking quantities.

The number of berries exported to the United Kingdom that are gobbled up has increased a staggering 16 fold. Recent exports of berries from Almeria are classed as more than record-breaking. Sales so far this year for the province have leapt dramatically, when compared to the same period last year.

Almeria sales have shot up by a staggering 1,530.5 per cent, reaching 59.6 million euros. This figure comes from data provided by the Andalucian Agency for Foreign Promotion, Extenda.

According to the data, imports have grown too by over one hundred per cent, but their value remains at 77,000 euros.

For Andalucia the province which is the main exporter of berries is Huelva. However, Almeria is the province that has seen foreign trade increase the most. During the first six months of this year exports of blackberries, raspberries and strawberries from Huelva amounted to 1,026.8 million euros. This is 8.5 per cent more than in the first half of 2020.

Seville comes in second for Andalucia with sales of 83.14 million euros and Almeria comes in a fantastic third place.

But exactly where do all the berries from Almeria end up being exported to? As reported by Diario de Almeria, “They stay in Europe with the exception of an anecdotal sample of one thousand euros which goes to Japan. The majority is sent to the United Kingdom (now outside the European Union), 83.7%, or 49.88 million euros.”

