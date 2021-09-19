Tourist Chief hope’s the UK’s recent decision to scrap PCR tests for fully vaccinated travellers returning to the country will help sustain Malaga’s recovery.

The vice president of the Junta de Andalucía and the region’s Minister of Tourism, Juan Marín, is said to be hoping for an increase in British holidaymakers to the region after the UK decided to scrap PCR tests for fully vaccinated travellers returning to the country.

After October 4, slow and expensive PCR tests will no longer be required for double-jabbed arrivals and this is being hailed as a potentially massive boost for the tourist industy.

The travel industry has already reported a staggering 300% in online bookings for European destinations since the announcement was made, with a high percentage of the bookings being made for Spain and it’s Islands.

Hotel occupancy on the Costa del Sol

Hoteliers on the Costa del Sol forecast hotel occupancy of 69.6% in September (at the beginning of the month it was 58.4%) and 51% in October compared to 42% in the previous estimate. In November and December, it will remain at 30.7% and 29.8% respectively.

The executive vice president of the Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos), Javier Hernández, said that Malaga needs larger hotels, with more beds, in order to promote congress tourism and fairs.

The Aehcos President also said it was necessary to attract large international hotel chains, to the province of Malaga.

Asked if the city lacks five-star luxury hotels, he sadi: “I believe that the tourist evolution of Malaga capital has been very good in recent years. It must be borne in mind that in 2000 there were only 4,000 hotel beds and right now we are at 16,000 or 17,000, along with the non-hotel rooms.

“We believe that in order to capture large-scale opportunities and, above all, for meeting and congress tourism, larger establishments might be needed, rather than talking about hotel category, to capture larger operations, in conjunction with the Palacio de Fairs, congresses at national and international, European or world level, for the city itself ”.

