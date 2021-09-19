The Royal British Legion has presented El Limonar International School in Villamartin with an award for its support.

Graham Rhodes, president of the RBL’s Orihuela Costa branch, accompanied by Community Support officer Sandie Coates, recently visited El Limonar to present the school with a framed certificate thanking the teachers, staff and pupils for their fundraising work.

Each year El Limonar holds a collection for the annual Poppy Appeal and raised €300 during the 2020 school year.

This, the Royal British Legion explained, will be used to provide support for former members of the armed forces or their dependents in Spain who have fallen on hard times or suffer from poor health.

The school’s director Simon Roberts, welcomed the Royal British Legion visitors, introducing them to some of the El Limonar pupils who are studying History and were the most involved in the fundraising campaign.

“We are very grateful for the help we have received from the school and want to emphasise that all the money raised in Spain remains in Spain, where we have many veterans,” Mr Rhodes told them.

El Limonar director went on to explain that as a community-driven school, he was proud to have strong links with the Royal British Legion.

“We have so much admiration for the work they do on behalf of the armed forces. Long may our association with them continue,” Mr Roberts said.

“We take great pride in being a regular contributor to the Royal British Legion, which has more than 150 members in our local area and represents amazing values.”