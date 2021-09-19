THE Spanish Prime Minister raised electricity prices at EUMED9 meeting held in Athens and attended by leaders of all EU countries with borders to the Mediterranean.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen joined Pedro Sánchez and eight other EU leaders on Friday September 17 for the EUMED 9 Summit.

In his speech, made it clear that in his opinion, the matter of electricity price rises should be considered a European Union rather than country by country problem and that the EU member states should look to solve the problem on a European level.

“If we want to make this ecological transition a just transition, we have to start opening a European debate on the regulatory framework we have for the electricity markets,” Sánchez suggested and also added that there should be a review of natural gas at the same time.

This meeting with the leaders of Croatia, Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Malta, Slovenia and Spain came just a few days after the Spanish Government announced a decision to control the price of electricity especially for the most vulnerable on society which in turn followed a reduction in vat on electricity bills.

Earlier in the week, Spanish politician and now High Representative for Foreign Policy of the European Union and Vice-President of the Commission, Josep Borrell also called for reform of electricity prices on a cross European basis.

