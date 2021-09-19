SPAIN´S central government has condemned crimes against the LGTBI community at a protest on Saturday, September 18 by far-right activists in Madrid.

The Minister for Equality, Irene Montero, has announced she will report a series of hate crimes against LGTBI people at the protest in Chueca in Madrid to prosecutors.

She said: “We will inform the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the LGBT phobic and racist hatred… in Chueca. In addition, we are urgently processing the Trans and LGTBI Rights Act, which allows for the protection of rights.”

Minister of Rights and Agenda 2030, Ione Belarra, added: “We will do everything in our power to combat hatred against the LGTBI community and racism. We will take these facts to the Prosecutor’s Office and we will expedite the processing of the LGTBI and Trans Rights Act.”

A group of far-right activists marched through the streets of Madrid’s Chueca neighborhood on Saturday shouting, “out of our neighborhoods,” and “out of Madrid.”

The march was convened by the Madrid Seguro neighborhood association to position itself against the government´s trans rights laws, and set off in Plaza de Chueca, a meeting point for the LGTBI community.

Protesters at the march reportedly also rejected immigrants.

