Safe to swim

COINCIDING with World Beaches Day, Roquetas town hall gave details of the health of its own beaches.

Cooperating with Hidralia, the concessionary that provides the municipality’s water supply and main drainage and Almeria University, the town hall commissioned a study to determine the quality of Roquetas’ coastal waters.

The survey carried out by Cetaqua Andalucia found that the sea foam which washes up sporadically on the shore, commonly known as “cream,” is produced naturally.

It is the result of sediment on the seabed and the calcite, dolomite and clays that make up the Sierra de Gador, the researchers concluded.

The same team has also developed algorithms and a set of procedures for video-surveillance of sea foams that will also help to identify additional compounds floating off different parts of the municipality’s beaches.

“All this will help to ensure the diversity and quality of the seabed in the area, guaranteeing that swimmers are safe,” Roquetas town hall announced.