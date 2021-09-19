Safe to swim

Linda Hall
Safe to swim
ALL NATURAL: Foam is produced naturally and is not dangerous Photo credit: Roquetas town hall

COINCIDING with World Beaches Day, Roquetas town hall gave details of the health of its own beaches.

Cooperating with Hidralia, the concessionary that provides the municipality’s water supply and main drainage and Almeria University, the town hall commissioned a study to determine the quality of Roquetas’ coastal waters.

The survey carried out by Cetaqua Andalucia found that the sea foam which washes up sporadically on the shore, commonly known as “cream,” is produced naturally.

It is the result of sediment on the seabed and the calcite, dolomite and clays that make up the Sierra de Gador, the researchers concluded.

The same team has also developed algorithms and a set of procedures for video-surveillance of sea foams that will also help to identify additional compounds floating off different parts of the municipality’s beaches.

“All this will help to ensure the diversity and quality of the seabed in the area, guaranteeing that swimmers are safe,” Roquetas town hall announced.


Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

