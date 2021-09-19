Pfizer reveal ‘unexpected’ third-dose vaccine side effect

Pfizer has revealed an ‘unexpected’ third-dose side effect of their Covid-19 vaccine.

NEW DATA released by the FDA has highlighted which side effects are to be expected after receiving a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

A measured drop-off in antibody levels after being administered a second dose of the vaccine has informed the recommendation of a third booster shot for over-50s and younger adults with health conditions in the UK.

Today, Sunday, September 19, invitations to book appointments for shots of a third coronavirus vaccine will be sent out to more than a million Britons in a bid to “strengthen the wall of defence” against COVID-19 created by the vaccine.

Government scientists have advised that higher protection in vulnerable groups offers hope of avoiding a spike in hospital admissions during the approaching winter months. In new data submitted to the Food and Drug Administrations [FDA], drug manufacturer Pfizer has outlined the different side effects to expect from a third dose of their vaccine.

The data submitted to the FDA shows that the side effects after the second dose of vaccine are more likely to affect younger people. The latest statistics come from a study that correlated data from 300 participants who were aged between 18 and 55.

Of the sample population, the researchers found that 63.7 per cent of recipients experienced fatigue after getting their boosters- another 48.4 per cent had headaches, and 39.1 per cent reported experiencing muscle pains.

The overall majority of the recorded side effects ranged from mild to moderate.

Experts studying 306 booster recipients found that 44 of them developed an unexpected side effect, with the most unexpected side effects presenting as swelling of lymph nodes, which appeared in 16 of the 306 participants.

Five per cent of the study subjects who experienced swollen lymph nodes were women, the drugmaker said. The side effect appeared within four days of the shot, and all but one case of the condition were considered mild.

When researchers compared these side effects with those of second-dose recipients, they noted the booster shot’s side effects were similar.

A prior study on second-dose recipients aged between 16 and 55 had found that 61.5 per cent developed fatigue, 54 per cent suffered headaches and 39.3 per cent had muscle pains.

Care home residents in Catalonia have started to receive their third Covid booster jabs. Residents began to receive their Covid-19 booster shots just days after Spain approved the administration of these third doses over fears of their waning immunity against the virus.

