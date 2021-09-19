News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

Linda Hall
ORIHUELA COSTA: Lifesavers continue on beaches at weekends and national holidays until October 17 Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

Safe swimming LIFEGUARDS will be present on Orihuela Costa beaches each weekend until October 17, as well as the two weekdays of the October 12 national holiday.  “We want beachgoers to enjoy our beaches in safety even after the holiday season finishes,” Beaches councillor Antonio Sanchez said.

Green fingers ALMORADI’S Environment department has created six allotments at the Ecomuseo in the second phase of the local project. These are for personal use, enabling residents to grow their own produce and learn more about traditional organic agriculture. Applications should be made to the www.almoradi.es website.

Better roads THE Diputacion provincial council is investing €1.7 million on roads in 36 municipalities where upkeep is the responsibility of the town hall. Improvements costing €144,968 will be made to roads that link urbanisations, rural areas and town centres in Benijofar, Formentera del Segura and Algorfa. 

Match point THE regional health department offered anti-Covid vaccinations to members of public at last week’s First Division football match between Elche and Levante at the Martinez Valero stadium.  Approximately 100 people, who were mainly from Elche and aged between 20 and 40, took up the offer.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

