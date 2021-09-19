News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

Safe swimming LIFEGUARDS will be present on Orihuela Costa beaches each weekend until October 17, as well as the two weekdays of the October 12 national holiday. “We want beachgoers to enjoy our beaches in safety even after the holiday season finishes,” Beaches councillor Antonio Sanchez said.

Green fingers ALMORADI’S Environment department has created six allotments at the Ecomuseo in the second phase of the local project. These are for personal use, enabling residents to grow their own produce and learn more about traditional organic agriculture. Applications should be made to the www.almoradi.es website.

Better roads THE Diputacion provincial council is investing €1.7 million on roads in 36 municipalities where upkeep is the responsibility of the town hall. Improvements costing €144,968 will be made to roads that link urbanisations, rural areas and town centres in Benijofar, Formentera del Segura and Algorfa.

Match point THE regional health department offered anti-Covid vaccinations to members of public at last week’s First Division football match between Elche and Levante at the Martinez Valero stadium. Approximately 100 people, who were mainly from Elche and aged between 20 and 40, took up the offer.