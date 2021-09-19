Meghan Markle’s former friend said the Duchess ‘wanted a British boyfriend’ before meeting Prince Harry.

One of the Duchess of Sussex’s former friends has spoken out and claimed that the duchess had been on a quest for a British boyfriend before ever having met Harry. Lizzie Cundy is a British TV presenter and she has shared info on her former friend.

Cundy revealed details on her friendship with Meghan in the Fergie & Meghan: Inconvenient Royals documentary. The documentary showed a clip where Cundy had been interviewing Meghan back in 2013. She had been interviewing the Duchess who was promoting the TV show Suits, in which she appeared.

As part of the interview Cundy had asked Meghan how she was finding London. “It is very cold, but the people are so warm,” Meghan said.

“As cheesy as that sounds… I was joking today that I’ve never been called ‘love’ or ‘darling’ more in my life.”

She commented, “It makes me want to stick around for a while.”

According to Cundy the pair became very friendly. During the documentary she said: “We got on like a house on fire — Meghan has a great sense of fun,”

“She loved London, she loved British men, she wanted a British boyfriend, and she wanted to work in London.”

“I could help her get to the right places and meet the right people.”

Cundy told the Sun in 2019 how the pair had met and shared time together at a charity dinner in 2013. “We were having a girly chat and then she said, ‘Do you know any famous guys? I’m single and I really love English men,’” Cundy revealed.

“So I said, ‘We’ll go out and find you someone’”.

Cundy has described Meghan as fun and sweet and said: “Meghan’s so relaxed, she liked a drink, great fun,”

“I remember her asking about my boys. She was very interested and asking lots of questions. Usually, you find actresses just talk about themselves. She was really fun, really sweet. I liked her.”

The friendship though did not last after Harry and Meghan got together and Cundy believes that the palace ended the friendship.

Cundy said: “She was probably told by the palace to end contact with people she befriended in the media. I was literally ghosted by her.”

