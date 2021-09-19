Mayor and former mayoress of Manilva on trial for embezzlement

THE mayor and former mayoress of Manilva are set to go on trial on Thursday, September 23 accused of embezzlement.

The Public Prosecutor´s Office has asked for four years in prison for the Mayor of Manilva, Mario Jimenez, and eight years for former Mayoress Antonia Muñoz.

Five other people are also accused of embezzlement following alleged irregularities in the transfer of council funds to the El Hacho urbanisation when Muñoz was mayor.

The group are accused of transferring money from the council to El Hacho between 2009 and 2012.

Prosecutors claim the funds had not been budgeted for by the council and had been opposed by the municipal treasury.

The Prosecutor´s Office also claims that the mayoress had not told the council that some of the payments made were going to the urbanisation.

They are now seeking €217,159.67 in compensation from the defendants and El Hacho to be paid to the council.

Prosecutors have also asked for 17 years disqualification from office in addition to a prison sentence for current Mayor Mario Jimenez.

The court case into the politicians had been scheduled for May but was postponed after Mayor Jimenez became ill. It will now take place next week on the Costa del Sol.

