Marbella team wins Ironman triathlon

A TEAM from Marbella has won the mixed relays category at the Ironman triathlon held in the town on Sunday, September 19.

The team, which was competing under the name ´Marca Marbella,´ was among those crowned winners at the Ironman triathlon in Marbella.

Team members Marina Castro, Ismael Rojas and Javier Diaz Carretero took part in the mixed relays.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Ironman triathlon in Marbella saw representatives from more than 60 countries take part in the competition, which involves a 1,900-metre swimming segment, a 90-kilometre cycling segment, and a 21-kilometre run.

The cycling competition took participants to areas neighbouring Marbella.

Mayor Angeles Muñoz took part in the awards ceremony and said the competition had been a success.

The winner in the men´s category was P. Cometta, while L. Byram won the women´s category of the triathlon.

The news comes after Marbella council completed works to improve its sports facilities at the Antonio Naranjo Municipal Stadium.

Mayor Muñoz visited the works with the deputy mayor, Javier Garcia, and said: “We have responded to the requests of users.”

She added, “Accessibility has also been improved, with the creation of ramps and spaces for people with reduced mobility.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.