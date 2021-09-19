Marbella council increases funding to Caritas by 30%

MARBELLA Council has announced it will increase funding to Caritas by more than 30 per cent.

The council said it was increasing funding to the charity to ensure vulnerable people in Marbella continue to receive its services.

Mayor of Marbella Angeles Muñoz thanked Caritas for its works, saying: “With this help we want to continue recognising the work done by this body in Marbella, which has greatly increased during the pandemic.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



She added that the charity offers accommodation to vulnerable women, as well as training to get them back into work.

The director of Caritas in Malaga, Francisco Jose Sanchez, said: “We have renewed the annual agreement and funding from the council which will reach €28,000, €7,000 more than last year, and will cover most of our expenses, both the physical space we occupy and the technical support of our workers and the employment programmes that we carry out with people.”

He added that the charity carries out work, “not only with food, but also on other issues such as housing, pharmacy and training.”

Marbella council said it had been funding the charity, which provides aid locally, for more than 10 years on the Costa de Sol.