Malaga hospital ranks third in Spain for most bone marrow transplants

Malaga regional hospital ranks third in Spain for most bone marrow transplants.

The regional hospital in Malaga has performed a staggering 97 bone marrow transplants since the beginning of this year. This means that it ranks as the first hospital in Andalucia, and the third across Spain in allogeneic transplants.

These figures were only beaten by La Fe in Valencia and the Hospital de Salamanca.

Of the number of operations carried out in the Malaga hospital, 53 of these were allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplants and 44 of them were autologous transplants. Surprisingly 11 of these transplants have been for paediatrics, according to figures released by the regional government on Saturday, September 18.

Last year the hospital managed a fantastic 136 haematopoietic stem cell transplants. Of these 73 were allogeneic, and 26 related to altruistic donors. These excellent figures have been helped by the Home Haematology Programme (HEDO).

According to government figures, 16 of the extractions of haematopoietic progenitors from altruistic donors were sent to other centres, and eight of these were sent to foreign centres.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, “Allogeneic bone marrow transplants began to be carried out at the hospital complex in 1989 and since then it has become the Andalucian centre that performs the most operations of this type and one of the national benchmarks, with an increase in the number of transplants over the last decade of 170%.”

The regional Hospital of Malaga has seen figures increase progressively during the last few years. In 2006, 55 trans plans were carried out and in 2013 they managed for the first time to carry out over 100 transplants

