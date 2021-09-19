Madrid emergency services in complicated rescue of girl from eight-metre deep well

MADRID emergency services have carried out the very complicated rescue of a young girl who had fallen down an eight-metre deep well



Madrid emergency services successfully carried out an incredibly complicated rescue operation on the evening of Friday, September 17, when they were called upon to facilitate the rescue of a young girl who had somehow fallen down an eight-metre deep well in the city district of Arganzuela.

To make the rescue even more difficult, the well had electrical conduiting installed in it, and was located in a garden area with poor access only via a gap in the fencing that closed off the pavement along Calle Juan Antonio Vallejo-Najera Botas, plus there was a lack of natural lighting with which to operate in.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As reported by 112, the fire brigade took control of the rescue operation, with the assistance of the Madrid Municipal Police, and the National Police, with the rescue shown in the Twitter video below, that was posted online by Emergencias Madrid.

After bringing the 11-year-old girl to the surface, she was treated by Samur medics who were in attendance at the incident, and after stabilising her, she was transferred to Hospital Niño Jesus in the capital, suffering from minor injuries, including a broken wrist, while police officers conducted a full survey of the well and its safety, to make a report on the accident, as reported by larazon.es.

#Rescate de @BomberosMad a una niña de 11 años tras caer en un pozo con conducciones eléctricas a 8 metros de profundidad en el distrito de #Arganzuela. @SAMUR_PC la ha atendido, en principio, con una fractura de muñeca. @policiademadrid y @policia han colaborado. pic.twitter.com/LrqK2vlg8l

— Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) September 17, 2021

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.