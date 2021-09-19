Jimmy Greaves dies aged 81 after dementia battle

Jimmy Greaves, Tottenham and England legend, has died aged 81 after a long battle with dementia.

FORMER Tottenham and Chelsea striker Jimmy Greaves has died at the age of 81. Greaves was Spurs’ record goalscorer of all time, while he also managed 44 strikes for England. As well as Spurs and Chelsea he also featured for AC Milan and West Ham– he was widely regarded as one of the greatest players this country has ever produced.

Spurs released the news this morning, Sunday, September 19, which read:

“We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves, not just Tottenham Hotspur’s record goalscorer but the finest marksman this country has ever seen. Jimmy passed away at home in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 19 September), aged 81.

“Throughout his wonderful playing career, Jimmy’s strike rate was phenomenal. His Spurs return was 266 goals in 379 appearances between 1961 and 1970 – 220 goals in 321 league games, 32 goals in 36 FA Cup ties, five in just eight League Cup ties and nine in 14 European matches.

“The 37 league goals that he netted in the 1962/63 season remains to this day our record by any player in a single season. A member of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad, Jimmy also scored 44 goals in his 57 senior international appearances, with 42 of those caps – and 28 goals – won while a Spurs player.

“He was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours list at the end of 2020. Football will not see his like again. We extend our sincere condolences to his wife Irene, their four children, 10 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

