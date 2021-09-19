Israel to build factories in Morocco to manufacture weapons

ISRAEL is poised to build factories in Morocco where weapons will be manufactured as part of a new relationship between the two countries



Israel is to install factories for manufacturing weapons in Morocco, as a result of their recent agreement on re-establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries, which will mean a significant strengthening of Rabat’s strategic position in the area.

The Jewish state has been a key player in maintaining the balance of force in the area, and especially, in the fight against jihadism, by acting as a brake on the attempts of terrorist gangs to direct their attacks against the West.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



America has also chosen Israel as a preferred partner, and its agreements with Tel Aviv are not immune to this circumstance, while even the unilateral rupture of diplomatic relations with Algeria gives it a greater role on the international scene.

Nasser Bourita, Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccans Residing Abroad, announced that Israel’s Defence and Finance officials will pay an official visit Rabat, and that during the visit, the establishment of a group of military factories in Morocco will be signed, in the context of strategic cooperation between the two countries

As reported some days ago by La Razon, Morocco has started, in collaboration with Israel, the development of a program of ‘suicide drones’, which are “relatively simple devices to build and with devastating consequences”, although no further information has been released on this project, but, it is known that the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) group is involved in the operation.

In April this year, Adah al Bendir, the commander of the Polisario Front National Guard, was killed in a military operation using an Israeli-made drone, and Morocco has accelerated the modernisation of its army through a process of acquiring fighters and combat helicopters from the United States, as reported by larazon.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.