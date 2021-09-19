French Hubside Store expands in Spain, and they could save you money when you need a mobile phone or other device.

During 2021 the chain hopes to expand its presence in Spain to 30 stores. By the end of 2023 the company hopes to have 100 stores spread across Spain.

Hubside.Store, is part of the French group Indexia. They are reinforcing their commitment to Spain as they plan to open shops in “the main capitals of the national market”, according to Jean Pierre Galera, the chain’s general manager, who spoke to Invertia.

Something that is unique is the store’s business model that aims to sells both new and reconditioned electronic devices along with renting them out too.

The store believes in responsible consumerism. They also fight against planned obsolescence of electrical goods. The chain firmly believes in the reconditioned market and according to Galera “we have a disruptive and innovative business model, we are the only retailer that offers new and reconditioned devices”,

“This concept did not exist in European countries.”

The company aims offer prices which mean that customers will not head to the Internet to make purchases, and will stay with them after having checked out the devices on offer in person.

As reported by Invertia, “In order to achieve these objectives, the company will be opening new stores over the next few months in several shopping centres in Madrid, such as Xanadu and Plaza Norte, and five new stores in the cities of Vigo, Seville, Vitoria, Oviedo and Zaragoza.”

