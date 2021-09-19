Food deliveries by drone to yachts off the coast of Ibiza

FOOD deliveries by drone are the latest initiate to hit the high seas, delivering to yachts off the coast of Ibiza



Home deliveries have become quite commonplace nowadays, with just a few taps on an app in your mobile phone, but what are you supposed to do if you are sailing out at sea in a beautiful yacht, off the coast of Ibiza – one of Spain’s Balearic islands – and you suddenly get hungry, and fancy a special meal brought in, but you do not want to have to sail the boat back to shore in order to facilitate that hunger.

This Summer, the solution to that problem arrived in the form of DroneToYacht, a company that uses electric drones to deliver food to the best yachts moored a few miles off the coast of the Pitiusas, a platform that uses an app built by the Spanish company Aerocamaras, and has caused an absolute sensation throughout this summer in the middle of the Mediterranean, serving these yachts with tasty food by drone.

Their company can offer this exclusive service by operating drones that travel at a maximum speed of 32 knots, and is equipped with a 20-metre reel with which it is possible to reach down to the boat to deliver its order, which can be placed with any of the multiple hospitality outlets that have signed up to the platform, in a brand new, and unique way of getting food deliveries.

It has been such a successful formula that the firm is already considering expanding its operation to other places on the coast of Spain, and its islands, as well as starting up in parts of the Caribbean this year once hurricane season is finished, as reported by larazon.es.

