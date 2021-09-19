Fish were uninterested

CARP-R-US anglers and the Lime Bar recently cleared some paths and new pegs on the River Segura’s Eden 2 section.

Some of these were included in the rather underwhelming match on this stretch. The river looked in good condition with a decent level and flow, but the fish just did not seem interested, said club secretary Steve Bell. Most Carp-R-Us anglers found that from around 11.30am onwards, bites just stopped.

Winner, and again proving that age is just a number, was Roy Buttress with 2.95 kilos caught on feeder and corn. Roy Dainty was second with 2.74 kilos caught with pole and bread tactics while Jeremy Fardoe, who dug out an old Avon float and caught 2.35 kilos using bread and corn came third. Willy Moons with 1.31 kilos was fourth.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“On behalf of the clubs who did the work on pegs here and in Bigastro, could we ask that anyone fishing these stretches spends a couple of minutes before or after a session cutting back any reeds they see growing between the pegs?” Steve asked.

“Or just take a walk along the paths to keep the undergrowth trampled down,” he suggested.

Further information can be found on the www.carp-r-us.weebly.com website or the Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca Facebook page.