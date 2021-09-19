Elon Musk’s ‘SpaceX Dragon’ capsule with four ‘space tourists’ lands safely back on Earth

ELON MUSK’S ‘SpaceX Dragon’ capsule containing four ‘space tourists’ has landed safely back on Earth after three days in orbit



Elon Musk’s ‘SpaceX Dragon’ capsule has returned safely to earth, as broadcast live by CNN, with the ‘Inspiration4’ flight containing four ‘space tourists’ having just completed three days in orbit, at an altitude of 585km above Earth, with the billionaire, and his mission commander, Jared Isaacman, both thanking the company for this incredible experience.

This ground-breaking mission comprising a crew made entirely of civilians, saw the Falcon 9 rocket launched from Florida’s Kennedy Space Centre on September 16, reaching its proposed altitude three hours later, with its four ‘tourists’, tech mogul Isaacman, who had funded the mission, accompanied by three US citizens who had no specialised training for the flight into space.

According to Bloomberg, ‘Inspiration4’ is the first of several missions that the billionaire entrepreneur has planned for the coming years, with the next one apparently scheduled for early is 2022, with these flights not only serving as a proof-of-concept demonstration, but this first flight has helped to raise €170 million (£145.5m) in donations for childhood cancer research.

This peculiar ‘space race’ has been initiated in 2021 by three billionaire business tycoons, Musk, along with former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and Virgin boss, Richard Branson, all of whom are competing to become the first to conquer the exploitation of private flights into space, and it is currently Elon Musk who is leading the way on today’s showing.

Bezos was recently in space for a total of 11 minutes in his New Shepard spacecraft, while Branson also took a short trip to the edge of space in his Unity spacecraft, a reported by okdiario.com.

Crew of @Inspiration4x – first all-civilian human spaceflight to orbit – returns to Earth pic.twitter.com/pnjkDjnkAw — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 18, 2021

