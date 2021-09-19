City hall goes electric

ORIHUELA city hall is gradually renewing its fleet of vehicles with all-electric models.

Its two latest acquisitions will be used by the waste-collection department, announced Orihuela’s mayor Emilio Bascuñana.

“The government team is determined to provide the city with smart systems and to make it more sustainable,” he said.

“We are accepting the challenge of modernising Orihuela that we took on at the beginning of the legislative term.”

Equipping the city’s public services to reduce greenhouse cases and pollutants was part of that challenge, the mayor added.

More electric vehicles are due to arrive soon and will be allocated to the Policia Local and the Emergency Services, Bascuñana revealed.

“Although this might look like a small step to take, acquiring these vehicles is the result of a great effort as well as a job well done,” he said.

“We would have been able to buy these cars some time ago but we had to wait until the central government allowed us to use our budget surplus,” Bascuñana explained.