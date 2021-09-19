Benalmadena police arrest a member of the Neapolitan Camorra

BENALMADENA police have arrested a member of the Vanella Grassi clan of the Neapolitan Camorra



National Police officers in the Malaga municipality of Benalmadena have arrested a 29-year-old Italian citizen who had an international search and arrest warrant in force against him, issued by the Italian Judicial Authority, and who is known to be a prominent member of the Vanella Grassi clan of the Neapolitan Camorra, based in the Secondigliano and Scampia neighborhoods of the Italian city of Naples.

Last Tuesday, September 14, the Italian fugitive was located inside a house in the town, and entry was made after obtaining the corresponding judicial authorization, an operation conducted with the support of the Special Security Task Force due to the dangerousness of the man, due to his belonging to this clan of the Neapolitan Camorra.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As reported by the National Police in a statement, this clan is alleged to be engaged in multiple criminal activities, and is one of the most active and dangerous of the mafia organisations, said to be one of the oldest and largest criminal organizations in Italy, dating back to the 17th century, and, unlike the Sicilian Mafia, that operates with a pyramidal structure, the Camorra’s organisational structure is divided into individual groups, called clans, where every ‘capo’ or ‘boss’, is the head of a clan.

After being arrested, the detainee was made available to the National Court, as reported by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.