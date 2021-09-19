19 immigrants arrive by boat on coast of Cadiz

OFFICERS from the Local Police have attended to a group of 19 immigrants who arrived by boat to the coast of Cadiz.

The immigrants arrived on the Cortadura beach in Cadiz on Sunday, September 19, where they were met by Local Police.

The group had reportedly travelled from north Africa to Spain in a six-metre-long wooden boat, with 19 people on board.

According to police, all on the boat arrived in Spain in good health before being attended to by officers from the Local Police and National Police.

The immigrants have now been transferred to a care centre in San Roque and those who have come from countries which do not have a return agreement with Spain will be taken to stay at charity centres.

The news comes after police arrested two men last month on suspicion of transporting seven migrants to Spain from Morocco.

The men, aged 21 and 35, had allegedly organised the trip, collected money and captained the boat from the north coast of Morocco.

The arrests took place after a boat containing nine people of Moroccan origin, all men and adults, was intercepted off the coast of Spain before being transferred to the Port of Motril.

They were later they were handed to the National Police at the port before specialised officers from the Unit against Illegal Immigration began an investigation to discover if any of those on the boat was a member of a people trafficking gang.

