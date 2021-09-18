Spectacular accident in Barcelona leaves a vehicle hanging from a bridge

A SPECTACULAR accident in a district of Barcelona saw a van left suspended two floors above a gaping drop after crashing through the parapet of a bridge

In a spectacular accident, yet also a very dangerous accident, that occurred in the Sarria Sant Gervasi district of the city of Barcelona, in the Spanish autonomous community of Catalonia, this last Friday, September 17, a van left the road and crashed through the brick parapet of balustrading on Avenida JV Foix, with the driver of this van finishing up with the front half of the vehicle suspended precariously over the drop two floors below.

As reported by the Barcelona Urban Guard in their official Twitter account today, Saturday, September 18, members of the police force were mobilised to the scene of the accident, along with crews from the city Fire Brigade department, who had the task of retrieving the vehicle before it possibly overbalanced and plummetted to the ground.

Luckily, the driver escaped from the vehicle unharmed after this spectacular accident, with firefighters helping to stabilise his vehicle and stopping it from falling from the bridge, eventually towing it back out from the hole in the parapet to safety, but it certainly caused a stir among passers-by who all stopped to observe this very unusual occurrence, as reported by diariodemallorca.es.

