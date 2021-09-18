Spain’s Dabiz Munoz named best chef in the world

Avant-garde Chef Dabiz Munoz of DiverXo in Madrid has won The Best Chef Top100 Award.

The awards, sponsored by Perlage, placed Chef Bjorn Frantzen of Frantzen in Stockholm in second. He also took the award for The Best Chef voted by Chefs. Andoni Luis Aduriz of Mugaritz in San Sebastian took a huge jump from his previous 45th position on last year’s list to third place. The Best Chef Science Award powered by LSG Group went to Joan Roca from Catalonia. “This award is a distinction for the chef who is outstanding in relation to research, experimental techniques and transformation,” according to the organisers.

The Top 100 list includes 13 Spanish chefs.

Munoz said the awards list will “help restaurants, but also the people of the country.”

“What comes to me, comes to Madrid, which to me is one of the most exciting cities in the world today for gastronomy,” he added.

According to DiverXo’s website the restaurant provides diners with, “A journey through the hedonistic, greedy and creative world of Dabiz Munoz, avant-garde cuisine in which everything is possible.”

Menus start at €250 per person with pairing options beginning at €150.

