Spain donates €20 million for humanitarian assistance to Afghan refugees

Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares. Image: La Moncloa

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Jose Manuel Albares, has announced that Spain will contribute €20 million in humanitarian assistance to the Afghan crisis, of which at least €7 million euros will be delivered this year.

Albares, who made the announcement during his speech at the Afghanistan Humanitarian Aid Conference held by videoconference from Geneva, said Spain is committed to the Afghan people and the need to provide urgent aid “to avoid the drama of a humanitarian crisis of major proportions”.

The minister also praised the efforts of those assisting the many displaced people and victims in the Afghan crisis and, in particular, those who have lost their lives in this effort. “It is essential to ensure that humanitarian actors can carry out their work in safety and security,” he said.

“We are not going to turn our backs on this crisis. Spain will continue to work so that the many years invested in creating a better future for the country have not been in vain,” he added.

Deirdre Tynan
