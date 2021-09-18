Praise for Mojacar lifesaver

CARLOS CEDARRI: Mojacar lifesaver was applauded for his professionality Photo credit: Mojacar town hall

AS summer comes to an end, Mojacar tourists and residents expressed gratitude towards lifesaver Carlos Cedarri.

“Throughout the summer he has displayed professionality worthy of the greatest praise,” they wrote in a letter to Mojacar town hall, highlighting his friendliness and helpfulness to those of all ages, often beyond the demands of his post.

Carlos has been a lifesaver for almost 20 years, with more than 100 rescues to his credit, having worked all over Spain and in other countries.

He also revealed that he would not hesitate to return next season as he has fallen in love with Mojacar.

“It has something special and now, with all the friends I’ve made, even more so.”


