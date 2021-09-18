PAWS-PATAS going strong after 33 years

IT has been 19 months since PAWS-PATAS last held an Annual General Meeting, owing to Covid restrictions.

This was recently resolved when the PAWS-PATAS president, Vicky Hall, updated members on the activities of the animal charity located between Los Gallardos and Turre, and founded 33 years ago.

“The biggest challenge has been lack of local volunteers and the increased number of animals abandoned at the gates,” Vicky explained.

“Both are continuing issues which must be addressed,” she added.

“It has been a challenge to say the least,” Vicky said, thanking the executive committee their support.

“But I have learnt that I cannot give the role the time and dedication it deserves while remaining an active volunteer with the cat team,” she admitted.


“My heart belongs with the cats, so I am stepping down with effect from today.”

Finally, Vicky acknowledged the loss of dedicated supporters including Ric Polansky, Stuart Grice, Ann Stevens, Jonathan Allwood and Jim Franklin. The new president, Christine Knox, pledged that during her four-year term she would – with the assistance of the executive committee and members – make the shelter one of the best in Spain.

Further information regarding volunteering, fostering, adopting, or donating is available on the www.paws-patas.org website or the charity’s information centre in Turre, from Tuesday to Friday between 10.30am and 1pm.


