Moreno criticises Espadas for politicising Sierra Bermeja fire response

The President of Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, has criticised the regional leader of PSOE, Juan Espadas, for politicising the Junta’s response to the devastating fire in Sierra Bermeja.

“We believed that there was a new PSOE in Andalucia but we see that it continues with its absurd and sterile game of making politics of catastrophes,” said Moreno on September 17.

His comments were made after Espadas questioned the Junta’s alleged delay in requesting assistance from the Military Emergency Unit (UME) as fires ravaged the Sierra Bermeja. Espadas, whose position reflects the PSOE mayors of towns such as Genalguacil, said that the opposition party was keen to question the Minister of Sustainable Development, Carmen Crespo about how events unfolded.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to Espadas, the Junta failed to mobilise all available resources quickly enough. Moreno, who is the regional leader of the Partido Popular, denies this.

He has also announced that the Junta intends to ask the government to declare Sierra Bermeja a catastrophic disaster zone. Moreno will also ask that posthumous Civil Merit Award be awarded in memory of the firefighter who died while extinguishing the fire.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.