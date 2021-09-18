Local influencers support Marbella council campaign to get young people vaccinated

The Marbella City Council has launched an awareness campaign to encourage young people to get vaccinated against Covid with the support of famous local ‘influencers’.

The Marbella City Council has launched an awareness campaign to encourage young people to get vaccinated against Covid with the support of four local ‘influencers’ with thousands of followers on social networks.

The mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, has presented the initiative together with the Councillor for Youth, Enrique Rodríguez, and the content creator Marina Llorca, and has stressed that ”if there is something that we know that helps to stop the pandemic, it is vaccines”.

The councillor explained that in the campaign, which has the motto ‘Young people give the final battle, get vaccinated!’, Llorca, along with the athlete Sarah Almagro, the writer and actress Martina D´Antiochia and the businessman and actor Mateo Conde “will help us to convey the message that we have to put the vaccine first for ourselves but also for those around us.”

The first councillor, who thanked the collaboration of the ‘influencers’ and RTV Marbella who were in charge of making the videos, pointed out that “young people are the ones who have suffered the most restrictions during this health crisis and now they have to set an example”.

The mayor said: “The message is for everyone but especially for young people: if we have all been vaccinated now it’s up to you”.

Llorca has valued the importance of “getting involved so that the pandemic begins to have an end” while affirming that the campaign will reach more than 1.2 million followers that the four collaborators have on their virtual platforms.

“It is true that many people follow us daily in our accounts and if from our loudspeaker we have the opportunity to tell them that it is necessary, we are delighted to make ourselves available and collaborate in this initiative,” she said.

